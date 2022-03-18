PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$6.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72. Insiders have sold a total of 62,391 shares of company stock worth $287,919 in the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

