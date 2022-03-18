Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Purchases A$10,780.00 in Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,780.00 ($7,755.40).

Keith John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Keith John 1,099,867 shares of Pioneer Credit stock.

On Friday, December 24th, Keith John 500 shares of Pioneer Credit stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

See Also

