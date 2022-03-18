PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) CFO Rita M. O’connor Acquires 13,700 Shares

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLXP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

