POA (POA) Hits Market Cap of $49.65 Million

POA (POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
