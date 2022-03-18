Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Buys £67,200 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,386.22).
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 167.50 ($2.18) during trading on Friday. 427,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,810. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.41). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.