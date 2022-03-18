Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Buys £67,200 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,386.22).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock remained flat at $GBX 167.50 ($2.18) during trading on Friday. 427,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,810. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.41). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

