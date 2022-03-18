Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Portion (PRT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Portion has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $697,630.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 64.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,303,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

