Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.