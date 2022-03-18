PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.72.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,588,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

