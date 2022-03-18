PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.71. 241,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,126. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

