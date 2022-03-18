Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of APTS opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

