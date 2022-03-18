Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of PRLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $60.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 403,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 170,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 855.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
