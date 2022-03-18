Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Priority Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

