Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

