Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.