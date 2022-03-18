ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

PUMP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,183. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

