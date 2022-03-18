ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. ProPetro’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,654,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

