ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 80,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,995,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.