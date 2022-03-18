ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,862,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 2,493,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,680,047. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.