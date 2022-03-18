ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $19.97

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.97, but opened at $18.90. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 691,747 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

