ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 45,992 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.