PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

