Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:JXN opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.88. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

