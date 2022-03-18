Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NYSE:CLF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,970 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 107.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

