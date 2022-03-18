Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.18 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

