Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.83.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$33.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.15%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.