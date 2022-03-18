Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

MCD stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day moving average of $250.08. The company has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.