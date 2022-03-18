Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 729,709 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

