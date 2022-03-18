Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

