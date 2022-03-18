Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Haivision Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Haivision Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HAI opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of C$193.16 million and a P/E ratio of -19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.06.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.60 million.

About Haivision Systems (Get Rating)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.