Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Haivision Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Haivision Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.60 million.
About Haivision Systems (Get Rating)
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.
