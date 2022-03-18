QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Cap of $59.31 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $181.32 or 0.00432497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

