Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Qumu by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

