Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Qumu by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.