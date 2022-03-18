Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of QUMU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 29,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

