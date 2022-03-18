Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.