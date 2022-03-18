Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of QUMU opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.38.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Qumu (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
