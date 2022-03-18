Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 3,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 293,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

