RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.84. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,858,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,658,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $8,579,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

