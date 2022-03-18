Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €14.60 ($16.04) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €36.00 ($39.56).

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $15.33 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

