Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,011.0 days.

Randstad stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44. Randstad has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $73.04.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

