Rari Governance Token Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.38 or 0.00036720 BTC on exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $187.13 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token's total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,630 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital .

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

