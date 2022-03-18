Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

