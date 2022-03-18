Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,182.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

RDI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 69,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.