Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLLMF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

RLLMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.