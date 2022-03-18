Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$5.54. 55,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,811. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$18.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.24.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.