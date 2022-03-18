Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – CTI BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – CTI BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – CTI BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from $7.20 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – CTI BioPharma had its price target raised by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $7.20 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

