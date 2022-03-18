Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Points International (PCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) recently:

3/18/2022 – Points International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Points International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Points International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Points International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Points International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Points International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Points International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Points.com Inc. is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Points.com Inc., formerly known as Points International Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. Points International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

