Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.53) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.