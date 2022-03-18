Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 10429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

