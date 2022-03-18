Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

