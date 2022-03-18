RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

RDHL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,445. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

