Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.