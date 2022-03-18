Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
CVNA stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 2.37.
In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.